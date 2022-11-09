CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The upcoming president of Clovis Community College was announced on Wednesday, revealing that Dr. Kim E. Armstrong from Arkansas State University is set to take on the position on January 3, 2023.

Dr. Armstrong’s appointment was unanimously approved by the State Center Community College District Board of Trustees on November 1. The search began after the previous president, Dr. Lori Bennett, announced her retirement effective January 4, 2023.

“Dr. Armstrong is widely regarded as an effective and collaborative higher education leader, and I look forward to working with her in this new role as the third President of Clovis Community College,” said State Center Community College District Chancellor Dr. Carole Goldsmith.

Dr. Armstrong currently serves as the Vice Chancellor for Student, Equity and Community Affairs at Arkansas State University Three Rivers.

Officials say approximately 13,000 students enroll annually at Clovis Community College.