FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has a new superintendent of schools after Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher was sworn-in on Thursday at Fresno City College.

Dr. Cantwell-Copher started her career as a teacher in 1990 before going on to work in administration in Clovis Unified School District, Central Unified School District, and the State Center Community College District.

“I’ve just felt so much support and affirmation from the community,” said Dr. Cantwell-Copher. “And it’s such a wonderful feeling because it means that we’re going to go together far with regard to serving our children.”

Dr. Cantwell-Copher takes over the role from Jim Yovino, who did not seek a third term as Fresno County Superintendent of Schools.