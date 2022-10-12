FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local program is aiming to create more diversity in newsrooms across the San Joaquin Valley.

The Institute for Media and Public Trust launched the Central Valley Journalists of Color program in 2020 to mentor young journalists.

Students who are interested will be offered a five-year pathway to a journalism degree, which includes hands-on training and mentorship as part of the program.

Program supporters say that newsrooms across the United States are not as diverse as they should be, leading to communities being left unrepresented and stories not being told that needed to be told.

The program begins when students apply in the fall as high school seniors. After students are selected, they will attend regular workshops, talk to academic advisors to be prepared for college, and get a mentor assigned through the duration of the program.

Students have the option to start the program at Fresno City College before transferring to Fresno State. During the five-year program, students will work with The kNOw Youth Media to get hands-on experience and will receive $300 per month for nine months each academic year.

High school seniors interested can fill out this form.

For more information or to donate click here.