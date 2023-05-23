FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Economic Opportunity Commission (EOC) has secured $1.5 million in federal funding for a program that will help young Fresno residents from underserved communities to enter the workforce.

The funds are a renewal from the award of a grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. The grant’s goal is to provide employment services and training under the name of YouthBuild.

The program supports pre-apprenticeships that will provide education and training to young people between the ages of 18-24 who are not in school or employed.

The focus is on high-demand industries with an emphasis on the construction sector.

“YouthBuild Fresno is preparing at-risk, underserved young people for good quality jobs while bolstering the regional workforce to meet industry demands.” Congressman Jim Costa

According to EOC, Demetrius Romero-Sanchez, a current student of the YouthBuild program, stands as a clear example of success within the program. Reflecting on his journey, Romero-Sanchez shared, “So many things were going wrong in my life before I entered the program, and I didn’t think I would succeed. Being in the program helped me take my steps forward and get my footing in life.” His determination and perseverance have allowed him to overcome numerous obstacles.

He accepted a job offer at Valley’s Children’s Hospital as a sterilization tech, an accomplishment that Romero-Sanchez says has not only transformed his life but has also opened countless doors of opportunity.

“Now I have a really good job, and so many doors have opened up for me. I know that’s something that can happen for other people if the program continues.” Demetrius Romero-Sanchez, Current EOC YouthBuild Program Student

Anyone interested in the YouthBuild program is encouraged to contact YouthBuild Charter High School of California at (559) 264-1048 or visit the website fresnoeoc.org/category/youthbuild/.