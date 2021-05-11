‘They are absolutely ecstatic’: Clovis Unified’s 5-day-a-week schedule is well received by students

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – Clovis Unified is the first school district in Fresno County to announce a plan to return all their school sites to five-day-a-week in-person classes.

The district’s Kelly Avants said they are preparing for the next school year to have all students who want to return in-person learning be on campus.

“We are really focusing for all of our schools to be five days a week – that full school day environment for the 2021/2022 school year,” said Avants.

Candace Dodd, who has three kids in Clovis Unified schools, says news of all students returning to five days is great to hear.

“I know my kids, they always complained about school before COVID, but now they are absolutely ecstatic that they will be able to go back to school full time,” said Dodd.

Dodd adds that in the beginning it was tough, and her students did struggle with distance learning.

“They were prepared as they could possibly be and it was still a negative experience for them,” said Dodd.

Dodd said her student’s teachers were amazing, and she is thankful for them.

Clovis Unified School District also expanded its online charter school, now making it available for all grade levels.