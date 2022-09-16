CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of Clovis Unified schools have won the U.S. Department of Education’s 2022 National Blue Ribbon Award.

The announcement on Friday recognized a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. The Clovis Unified schools of Granite Ridge Intermediate and Harold Woods Elementary School were the only two in the Central San Joaquin Valley to be so honored, according to district officials.

Granite Ridge Intermediate Principal Josh Shapiro said in a statement that the honor is a reflection of the hard work of students and staff.

“Their commitment to excellence and providing a high-quality education where individuals can grow in Mind, Body, and Spirit is the foundation of our success. Granite Ridge Intermediate is grateful for all the individuals who contributed to achieving this esteemed award.” Granite Ridge Intermediate Principal Josh Shapiro

Woods Elementary

Granite Ridge Intermediate

Created in 1982, the National Blue Ribbon School Program recognizes public, parochial and private learning facilities from across the country, as nominated by the chief educational officers in each state (for public schools) or the Council for American Private Education (for private or parochial schools).

Schools can be recognized for a Blue Ribbon School Award in one of two performance categories: high achievement as measured “by state assessments or nationally normed tests,” and greatest advancements in closing achievement gaps.

A graphic released by the Department of Education lists 2022’s number of honorees per state. (Department of Education)

A complete list of 2022’s winners can be found at the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program website.