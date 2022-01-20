There’s still time to apply for student aid at Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Students at Fresno State still have over a month before the deadline to apply for student aid — and college officials say even currently enrolled students can apply for financial assistance.

The first step on the path to student aid depends on whether the student is looking for federal assistance or applying as an undocumented, dream act-eligible student.

For federal aid, the place to start is studentaid.gov. Undocumented, dream act-eligible students should apply through the California Student Aid Commission. Applicants will not need copies of their important documents at the first stage – but may need to provide income data (such as a tax return) later on.

The deadline for Fresno State students to apply for either financial assistance is March 2. The amount of aid available varies depending on the applicant.

Officials suggest applying early and making sure applicants keep a careful eye on their emails for any important messages.

For those who are keen to get started early, student aid applications are already open for the 2022-2023 academic year.