Students get pampered ahead of in-person learning starting again

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – As some students head back to the classrooms in-person for the first time in a while due to COVID-19 restrictions and local organizations, Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce is helping students get prepared – and feel good.

Around 300 students received backpacks filled with supplies and either a haircut or manicure Thursday. The Executive Director of the Fresno Career Development Institute says about how confidence-building is important during these chapters of a student’s life.

There were also information booths for early learning, COVID-19 vaccinations and testing available on site, as well as ice cream treats to beat the heat.

The “Barbers and Backpacks” event was spearheaded by Terry Myers, who is involved with the Friends and Family Program with the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce. He shares how and why his idea of the themed event was so important to him.

Organizers plan to make this an annual event.