State Center Community College District says spring classes to be taught ‘primarily’ online

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — State Center Community College District said Thursday that the spring semester will be taught “primarily” online. 

The community college district operates Fresno City College, Reedley College, Clovis Community College, Madera Community College, Oakhurst Community College Center, and the Career & Technology Center.

Classes that must be taught in person will have social distancing and require face coverings, according to Chancellor Paul Parnell.

Our number one priority remains the safety of our students, faculty and classified professionals.  In striving to be part of the solution to reduce COVID-19 cases, the District has remained in constant contact with local Public Health officials. The input we had from all of our constituent groups to go online for fall, along with the input from local public health officials helped in our decision to remain primarily online for spring. For those classes that will meet face-to-face, i.e. police, fire, nursing, etc. we will continue to practice social distancing, wearing of facial coverings, and proper hygiene.

Chancellor Paul Parnell

The community college district first pivoted to online instruction back in March amid the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

