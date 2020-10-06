“Stand for more,” Central Unified unveiled their mascot, logo for their new high school

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Monday morning Central Unified unveiled their mascot and logo with the new motto “stand for more” for their new high school currently being built.

Ezequiel Gutierrez will be the Principal of Justin Garza High School. He said this was a great day.

“It’s a moment of celebration not just for the Justin Garza family but also for the community and I think it is inspiration for the community to have a school named after a person who worked so hard to build students up,” said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez said having the logo represent a guardian was the perfect fit.

“When you name a school after an individual in the community that you have people that rally behind you and Justin Garza was such a huge figure not only for what he did as a coach or a teacher but also as a human, as a man and what he did to inspire other people,” said Gutierrez.

Justin was Central High School’s football coach and teacher. But in 2017 he lost his battle with cancer.

Now the new high school currently being built will be named after him honoring his legacy and the lives he touched.

During the unveiling Justin’s wife, Regina Garza, and kids were there to show support and get a firsthand look at the new logo.

“As a parent I think what it’ll mean to them and their future is so exciting and such honor for our family. Because they will grow up and realize not everyone gets their name on a high school,” said Regina Garza.

According to Central Unified’s Superintendent Andrew Alvarado, construction on this project is set to be complete just in time for the 2021/2022 school year.

“Lot of excitement in the air a lot of anticipation for the new year. We are in the process of organizing for that and we are excited to fill this campus with Freshman and Sophomores for the new year,” said Alvarado.

