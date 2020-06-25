Social media post puts Madera County Board of Education President under fire

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE) – There are calls for Madera County Board of Education President Sara Wilkins to step down after a post on her private Facebook page started circulating online.

The post read “I’m proud to be white. I bet no one passes this on because they are scared of be called a racist.” The words were posted over an image of the confederate flag.

Wilkins has been on the Madera County Board of Education for 31 years. In 2003, she became its president. She serves areas of the Raymond-Knowles, Bass Lake and Yosemite Unified School Districts.

“For this just to come to the surface now is troubling,” said Madera County NAACP branch president Gloria Brown.

Brown is one of more than a thousand people who, according to an online petition, are calling for Wilkins to be removed from her position.

“It’s not acceptable to be racist, especially in times like this, especially in Madera where there are a lot of Hispanics and people of color who live here,” said Madera South High School senior Jocelyn Avilanava, who started the petition.

Both Avilanava and Brown say the confederate flag is a symbol of pain for people of color.

“The flag has meant for African Americans and Blacks since confederate days of slavery and hardships and abuse and murder. That is a very bad symbol for us to see,” said Brown.

Madera County Superintendent Dr. Cecilia Massetti provided a statement to KSEE24 News which read:

“Mrs. Wilkins is an elected official and is a member of the Madera County Board of Education. We have confirmed that Mrs. Wilkins’ private Facebook account contained images being brought to our attention. The images that were posted on the account are not condoned and do not represent the Madera County Superintendent of Schools” Madera County Superintendent Dr. Cecilia Massetti

Wilkins is not the only elected official to face backlash for a social media post.

On Tuesday, Central Unified Board Trustee Richard Atkins abruptly resigned during a special meeting called to address his Facebook post in which he said: “If you don’t love the country you live in, then go back to the country you or your ancestors came from.”

“In positions of leadership people have a responsibility as they said when they took their oath, to be for all people,” said Brown.

KSEE24 News reached out to Wilkins for comment but have not received a response.

The next Madera County Board of Education meeting is scheduled for July 14.

