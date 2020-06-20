Trustee Slatic says pastors who complained about him to Fresno Unified ‘will be held account to a higher authority’

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Unified Trustee Terry Slatic says the two pastors who made complaints about his alleged behavior to the School District are lying and agenda-driven.

The response comes after complaints about Slatic’s alleged actions during a meeting on March 11 were published by the Fresno Unified Board of Education Friday. The complaints were made by Pastor Elias Loera and Rev. D. Kevin Smith detailing a meeting they had at a coffee shop in Fresno.

The complaints say the three met to discuss problems within Fresno Unified. It includes the allegation that Slatic said a quarter of students need to be removed from Bullard High School and “sent back south” as a means of fixing the school. The two pastors disagreed with Slatic.

Both complaints allege that Slatic then responded to the pastor’s disagreement with fury and inappropriate language, stating to Pastor Loera specifically that he “go back to the barrio.”

The complaint submitted by Rev. D. Kevin Smith ends with the suggestion that Slatic should “seek counseling” and the complaint by Pasto Elias Loera with “he needs anger management help.”

In response, Trustee Terry Slatic told YourCentralValley.com that “these two ordained pastors will be held account to a higher authority for bearing of false witness.”

He also said that he has experienced this before while he served in the military.

“I was exposed plenty of times in my time in the middle east to lying, political, agenda-driven clerics.”

Fresno Unified issued a statement on behalf of its Board of Education.

The district has investigated the complaints consistent with Board Bylaw 9323.3 and found that Trustee Major Slatic engaged in conduct that could be described as “abusive,” “disrespectful,” “personal,” and “attacking” in violation of Board Bylaw 9005 and the August 2019 Board Censure Resolution. Specifically, in the Censure Resolution Trustee Major Slatic was directed to “cease and desist from engaging in abusive and disrespectful treatment of District employees, students, fellow Trustees and members of the public. Fresno Unified School District Board of Education

The complaint submitted to Fresno Unified by Pastor Elias Loera can be viewed here and the complaint submitted by Rev. D. Kevin Smith can be viewed here.

