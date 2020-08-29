Selma Unified classes canceled after ransomware attack to school system

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Selma Unified classes were canceled Friday after a ransom attack to the school system Thursday night.

Officials with the district say the attackers locked up some of the systems that included some of the student information.

They say they did not respond to their message and officials believe no data was stolen.

Assistant Superintendent Larry Teixeira with the Selma Unified School District says they were forced to shut down their entire network to remove the threat and restore their systems.

The shutdown took the entire day and teachers were forced to cut short on their online instruction.

