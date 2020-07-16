School districts weighing their options on how the new school year will look

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – The clock is ticking until it’s time to return to school – but the big unknown is how schooling will look

Clovis Unified Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell says they have been working on the best choices for the board to vote on, as well as consider the wishes of the community.

“We are hearing loud and clear from our community,” said O’Farrell. “I think everyone wants our kids back in school.”

O’Farrell says she speaks with Fresno County health officials as well as touch base with her staff to out way the options moving forward.

“We talk about our core values all the time and what I will say is we anchored all of these discussions into those core values: the safety and well being of our students, our staff, and our community has always been top priority in Clovis Unified,” said O’Farrell.

O’Farrell says they have worked out almost every possibility. One is returning to campus; another is a hybrid system where students would show up to school on a few days out of the week. A third option could be to start the 2020-2021 academic year fully online.

Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino says the situation is changing rapidly and all educators want to do what’s best for their students, staff, and family members.

“But we want to be extra cautious and careful, I mean this is, you know we talk about precious cargo there is no more precious cargo than a child in a classroom,” said Yovino.

Yovino said the larger school districts like Fresno and Clovis Unified will need to work extra hard to keep community spread low if they welcome students back in the Fall.

Central Unified School District’s board voted Tuesday to start the school year off online for most students.

“We brought our recommendation to start the school year off on stage 2 which is basically distant learning with the ability to bring small groups of students in for small group instruction,” said Superintendent Andrew Alvarado.

Alvarado says his board members did not want to take the chance and voted unanimously to stick with distance learning.

