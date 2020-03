Tulare, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare City Unified School District closes schools due to COVID-19 concerns.

The district says they will close the schools beginning Monday, March 16 through Monday, April 13.

The district will be providing updates and information on school work and food services utilizing AERIES communications, school officials say.

