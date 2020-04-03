Sanger Unified campuses to remain closed until the end of the school year due to COVID-19

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Sanger Unified School District announced Friday that its campuses will remain closed through the end of the school year as the nation continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a difficult and disappointing decision, and I realize this is not how we envisioned ending the school year, but it’s the best and most prudent decision for the safety and well-being of our children, staff and community, said Adela Madrigal Jones, District Superintendent.

The superintendent said the district is using the opportunity to strengthen its delivery of education through distance learning.

Officials are working with teachers and principals to provide focus and clarity on topics including: access to student iPads and internet, distance learning grading policies and instructional expectations in the virtual classroom.

Meals to students will also continue to be provided through the end of the school year, which is June 5.

Jones said teachers will continue to send work to students either by paper packet or electronically when classes resume from spring break. New work will be distributed no later than April 17.

District officials will begin distributing iPads to K-6 students on April 17. Each school will reach out to parents for an exact schedule for pick up.

The district is also in the process of purchasing portable internet hotspots to provide wireless broadband internet access for families in need identified through their principal. It will also continue to provide information for free internet access.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.