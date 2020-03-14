Sanger Unified announces four-week school closure

Breaking News
Sanger Unified School District

SANGER, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Sanger Unified School District has joined the ever-growing list of schools temporarily closing due to coronavirus concerns.

In a statement Friday, the school district announced that all Sanger Unified schools will be closed from Monday until Apr. 13.

“This is a difficult decision, but necessary, as we try to slow the spread of the virus,” wrote the district. “The closing of schools has real consequences beyond the loss of instructional time.”

Officials say further updates regards Sanger Unified’s next steps will be posted to its website.

