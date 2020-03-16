Reedley College suspending classes for four days

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Reedley College says they have decided to suspend classes for the next four days.

The College says the suspensions of classes will begin Monday through Thursday.

 As a result, the college will be offering professional development opportunities for faculty, staff and administrators to learn how to best work from home.  This move to “telecommuting” for many of the assignments may become mandatory as Counties are moving rapidly to suppress the potential community spread of this virus, school officials say.

