Porterville Unified schools to close next week due to coronavirus concerns

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Porterville Unified School District will close all its school sites from next week due to ongoing concerns surrounding the spread of novel coronavirus.

In an announcement Tuesday, the district says the closure will start the closure Mar. 23. It hopes to reopen schools Apr. 14, but warned that may not be the case following Governor Newsom’s revelation earlier in the day that schools may not reopen until the fall.

The school district says it has been working to gather resources to continue to feed students with grab and go lunches.

Employees 65-years or older or those with an underlying health condition (including those who are pregnant), will also be permitted to work off-site.

