Porterville Unified School District not reopening for remainder of school year

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — On Friday, the Porterville Unified School District announced they will not reopen for the remainder of the school year.

District officials say they will put all of their resources to continue to enhance delivery through distance learning.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond, sent a letter making a strong recommendation to close school campuses statewide for in-person instruction through the remainder of the school year.

“The need for safety through social distancing warrants that we continue to keep our school campuses closed to students during this pandemic.” He further stated, “…it currently appears that our students will not be able to return to school campuses before the end of the school year,” Thurmond said.

