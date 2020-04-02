Merced County Office of Education to extend closures until the end of the school year

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County Office of Education announced Wednesday the temporary school closure will remain in place for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

School officials say the school year is not over but has transitioned from in-person classroom instruction to distance learning.

The Office of Education says it will continue to provide essential services to students, such as meals during the regular school schedule and enrichment activities through extended learning, according to school officials.



Schools within extended the closure include:

Atwater Elementary School District

Ballico-Cressey Elementary School District

Delhi Unified School District

Dos Palos-Oro Loma Joint Unified School District

El Nido Elementary School District

Gustine Unified School District

Hilmar Unified School District

Le Grand Union Elementary School District

Le Grand Union High School District

Livingston Union School District

Los Banos Unified School District

McSwain Union Elementary School District

Merced City School District

Merced River Union Elementary School District

Merced Union High School District

Plainsburg Union Elementary School District

Planada Elementary School District

Snelling-Merced Falls Union Elementary School District

Weaver Union School District

Winton Elementary School District

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.