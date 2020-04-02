COVID-19 Information

Merced County Office of Education to extend closures until the end of the school year

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County Office of Education announced Wednesday the temporary school closure will remain in place for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

School officials say the school year is not over but has transitioned from in-person classroom instruction to distance learning.

The Office of Education says it will continue to provide essential services to students, such as meals during the regular school schedule and enrichment activities through extended learning, according to school officials.

Schools within extended the closure include:

  • Atwater Elementary School District
  • Ballico-Cressey Elementary School District
  • Delhi Unified School District
  • Dos Palos-Oro Loma Joint Unified School District
  • El Nido Elementary School District
  • Gustine Unified School District
  • Hilmar Unified School District
  • Le Grand Union Elementary School District
  • Le Grand Union High School District
  • Livingston Union School District
  • Los Banos Unified School District
  • McSwain Union Elementary School District
  • Merced City School District
  • Merced River Union Elementary School District
  • Merced Union High School District
  • Plainsburg Union Elementary School District
  • Planada Elementary School District
  • Snelling-Merced Falls Union Elementary School District
  • Weaver Union School District
  • Winton Elementary School District

