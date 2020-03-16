Merced County to close all schools in effort to curb COVID-19 spread

TAMPA (WFLA) -- The public educational company Scholastic came up with a way to keep kids busy and learning while school closures keep them home during coronavirus pandemic.

Scholastic set up a 'Learn From Home' website with four categories: PreK and Kindergarten, Grades 1 and 2, Grades 3-5, and Grades 6+. Each section is already equipped with one week of content for students with 15 additional days on the way.