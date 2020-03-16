Merced County to close all schools in effort to curb COVID-19 spread

School Closures

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County will close all school districts in an effort to curb COVID-19 spread.

The county will close all schools beginning Thursday, March 19 through Friday, April 17.

Districts in Merced County

  • Atwater Elementary School District
  • Ballico-Cressey Elementary School District
  • Delhi Unified School District
  • Dos Palos-Oro Loma Joint Unified School District
  • El Nido Elementary School District
  • Gustine Unified School District
  • Hilmar Unified School District
  • Le Grand Union Elementary School District
  • Le Grand Union High School District
  • Livingston Union School District
  • Los Banos Unified School District
  • McSwain Union Elementary School District
  • Merced City School District
  • Merced River Union Elementary School District
  • Merced Union High School District
  • Plainsburg Union Elementary School District
  • Planada Elementary School District
  • Snelling-Merced Falls Union Elementary School District
  • Weaver Union School District
  • Winton Elementary School District

