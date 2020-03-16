Merced County to close all schools in effort to curb COVID-19 spread

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County will close all school districts in an effort to curb COVID-19 spread.
The county will close all schools beginning Thursday, March 19 through Friday, April 17.
Districts in Merced County
- Atwater Elementary School District
- Ballico-Cressey Elementary School District
- Delhi Unified School District
- Dos Palos-Oro Loma Joint Unified School District
- El Nido Elementary School District
- Gustine Unified School District
- Hilmar Unified School District
- Le Grand Union Elementary School District
- Le Grand Union High School District
- Livingston Union School District
- Los Banos Unified School District
- McSwain Union Elementary School District
- Merced City School District
- Merced River Union Elementary School District
- Merced Union High School District
- Plainsburg Union Elementary School District
- Planada Elementary School District
- Snelling-Merced Falls Union Elementary School District
- Weaver Union School District
- Winton Elementary School District
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.