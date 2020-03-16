Mariposa County Unified School district closing due to COVID-19 concerns

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Mariposa County announced on Sunday they will be closing schools due to COVID-19 concerns.

The districts say they will be canceling classes and school activities beginning Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 23.

Schools in the district:

Lake Don Pedro Elementary School

Mariposa County High School

Mariposa Elementary School

Monarch Academy

Woodland Elementary School

Yosemite Valley Elementary

Coutlerville Greeley Schools

El Portal Schools

Mariposa Adult Education

