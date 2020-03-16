Mariposa County Unified School district closing due to COVID-19 concerns

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Mariposa County announced on Sunday they will be closing schools due to COVID-19 concerns.
The districts say they will be canceling classes and school activities beginning Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 23.
Schools in the district:
- Lake Don Pedro Elementary School
- Mariposa County High School
- Mariposa Elementary School
- Monarch Academy
- Woodland Elementary School
- Yosemite Valley Elementary
- Coutlerville Greeley Schools
- El Portal Schools
- Mariposa Adult Education
