Mariposa County Unified School district closing due to COVID-19 concerns

School Closures

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Mariposa County announced on Sunday they will be closing schools due to COVID-19 concerns.

The districts say they will be canceling classes and school activities beginning Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 23.

Schools in the district:

  • Lake Don Pedro Elementary School
  • Mariposa County High School
  • Mariposa Elementary School
  • Monarch Academy
  • Woodland Elementary School
  • Yosemite Valley Elementary
  • Coutlerville Greeley Schools
  • El Portal Schools
  • Mariposa Adult Education

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know