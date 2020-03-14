Madera Unified to close and help limit COVID-19 spread

Breaking News
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera Unified School District will close all schools to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The districts says programs and schools will close on March 16, and plan to reopen Tuesday, April 14.

The district says they will provide additional information as it becomes available. All students including any children under the age of 18 will be able to pick up packaged lunch, and breakfast for the following day.

