Live Now
Newsom to announce assistance for small businesses, workers impacted by the crisis

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Madera County schools to remain closed for remainder of school year amid COVID-19 pandemic

School Closures

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the county’s Superintendent of Schools.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The decision was made Thursday after guidance from county health officials and from state officials like Tony Thurmond, the California Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Madera County’s decision follows Fresno Unified School District’s decision to extend the closure of its campuses to the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

“It was stated that the need for safety through social distancing dictates that we continue to keep our school campuses closed to students during this pandemic,” said Superintendent Cecilia A. Massetti. “It would be impossible to maintain social distancing in the traditional school setting.”

She added that school districts in the county should be discouraged from sponsoring large gatherings to maintain social distancing.

Despite the campus closures, the superintendent said the education of Madera County students continues through distance learning, which is defined as the student and teacher engaging from two different locations.

Strategies for distance learning include printed materials for students to complete from home, to telecommunication interactions, to internet instruction and online resources.

RELATED: How school districts plan to follow Newsom’s order to continue teaching remotely

“As schools are rolling out different opportunities for students with home studies, the creativity and imagination of our community is remarkable,” Massetti said.

Madera County school districts are in the process of being surveyed for needs around technology devices and connectivity for students.

Massetti said county education officials are hopeful with the partnership announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday with Google that Madera County students will benefit from those resources.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.