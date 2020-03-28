COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Madera unified extending temporary school closure

School Closures

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera Unified School District is extending their temporary school closure after the Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Friday.

The district extended its temporary school closure until May 1 and will resume classes on May 4.

The Board said it will continue to monitor and guide the work of the district on behalf of the community, staff, and students.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know