Madera unified extending temporary school closure

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera Unified School District is extending their temporary school closure after the Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Friday.

The district extended its temporary school closure until May 1 and will resume classes on May 4.

The Board said it will continue to monitor and guide the work of the district on behalf of the community, staff, and students.

