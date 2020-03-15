Laton Unified School District to close schools in response to COVID-19 spread

School Closures

LATON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Laton Unified School District is closing schools beginning Monday, in response to COVID-19 spread.

The district says they will close down schools beginning Monday, March 16 through April 13.

All athletic contests, practices, field trips, and school functions are canceled or postponed through April 13, according to the district.

Free Meal During Closure

Students will have access to a free meal during the closure. The meals will be available outside the Laton Elementary School Cafeteria between 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 pm. Meals are available for all students preschool through 12th grade.

