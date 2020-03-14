Kings Canyon Unified closing for 28 days

Reedley High School

REEDLEY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Kings Canyon Unified School District announced Friday it will temporarily close campuses.

According to a district announcement, the non-student days will begin Mar. 17 and continue until Apr. 13. Regular classes resume Apr. 14.

Officials add that breakfast and lunch will be available to any students aged 18 or younger at many school sites.

