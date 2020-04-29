Kings Canyon Unified campuses to stay closed until the end of the school year

REEDLEY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Kings Canyon Unified School District announced Tuesday that it will extend home-based learning until the end of the school year. It means school campuses will remain shuttered until the end of the school year as well.

The school district’s announcement Tuesday came following a meeting of the school board.

“It is with the utmost concern for the safety of students and staff members that KCUSD has made the difficult decision to continue home-based learning as the mode of instruction through the end of this school year,” said Craig Cooper, president of the school board. “It is our intention to have a culminating experience for all students to the point that local and state health guidelines allow.”

School officials said details will be sent out as plans unfold.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.