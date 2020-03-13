Hanford Joint Union High School District closing schools for 28 days

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Hanford Joint Union High School District says it will close schools for 28 days in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In an announcement online Friday, the district says the move is a “difficult decision, but necessary, as we try to slow the spread of the virus.”

The school closures will start Monday and continue until Apr. 13.

The district says there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kings County, but it has a responsibility to both educate and protect children in its care.

