Golden Plains Unified closing for 28 days due to coronavirus concerns

Golden Plains Unified School District

SAN JOAQUIN, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Golden Plains Unified School District will close all schools starting next week amid the ongoing concern regards coronavirus transmission.

All schools and programs will be closed starting Monday and continuing until April 13.

In a statement Friday, the district says the move is “in an effort to remain preventive and proactive in regards to the COVID-19 national state of emergency.”

However, officials say students will still be able to receive “grab and go meals” for breakfast and lunch from each site from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., from Monday to Friday.

