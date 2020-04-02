COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Fresno Unified school closure extended until the summer; Clovis Unified may still reopen

School Closures

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A school janitor opens the door to a staff room inside Bothell High School, closed for the day, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Bothell, Wash. The suburban Seattle school was closed Thursday after a staffer’s family member was placed in quarantine for showing symptoms of possibly contracting the new virus that started in China – an action health officials say is unnecessary. The school will be cleaned and disinfected while students stay home. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Meetings of the Fresno Unified School Board and the Clovis Unified School Board Wednesday both made schedule changes in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a unanimous vote, Fresno Unified’s Board of Education decided to to extend the school closure through the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“This decision is not made lightly, but in the best interest of our student and staff’s safety and health,” the district wrote on Twitter.

RELATED: How school districts plan to follow Newsom’s order to continue teaching remotely

Clovis Unified School District board members voted to extend the temporary closing of schools and on-site educational programs through May 1. The original end-date was set to be Apr. 13.

Despite the closure of the school buildings, distance learning programs from both Fresno Unified School District and Clovis Unified School District have been highlighted as a way for students to continue their education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know