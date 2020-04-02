Fresno Unified school closure extended until the summer; Clovis Unified may still reopen

A school janitor opens the door to a staff room inside Bothell High School, closed for the day, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Bothell, Wash. The suburban Seattle school was closed Thursday after a staffer’s family member was placed in quarantine for showing symptoms of possibly contracting the new virus that started in China – an action health officials say is unnecessary. The school will be cleaned and disinfected while students stay home. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Meetings of the Fresno Unified School Board and the Clovis Unified School Board Wednesday both made schedule changes in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a unanimous vote, Fresno Unified’s Board of Education decided to to extend the school closure through the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.

“This decision is not made lightly, but in the best interest of our student and staff’s safety and health,” the district wrote on Twitter.

As of 9:02pm this evening, April 1st, our Board of Education has voted unanimously to extend our school closure through the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.



Clovis Unified School District board members voted to extend the temporary closing of schools and on-site educational programs through May 1. The original end-date was set to be Apr. 13.

Despite the closure of the school buildings, distance learning programs from both Fresno Unified School District and Clovis Unified School District have been highlighted as a way for students to continue their education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

