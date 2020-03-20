Fresno County schools provide breakfast and lunch to its students

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – With schools in Fresno County closing, students aren’t just missing out on classroom learning, they’re also missing out on essential meals.

That’s why schools are working to make sure they get both.

With their children in the back seat, parents drove by to pick up breakfast and lunch for their kids at Sequoia Elementary.

They say it’s making a big difference.

“We’re really grateful, I have a neighbor who is staying with us, I have my niece visiting so it really helps out, feeding them and keeping them a little busy,” Lily Garibay, a Sanger Unified parent, said.

At 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, the line wrapped around the parking lot.

“Our kids and our families need some sense of normalcy and our staff needs it too,” Sanger Unified Superintendent Adela Jones said. “It’s just important for our families to know the school system, the schools are always going to be here for them and do what we can for them.”

While the school closure is only four days old, school staff are still trying to figure out how to best teach their students from home, either virtually or through work packets.

“One of my favorite stories is we had a 2nd-grade team from one of our school’s hand-deliver packets on Tuesday to every single one of our students,” Jones said.

Fresno Unified is offering resources on its website and is working on getting work packets to its students.

Clovis Unified sent thousands of emails on Wednesday to parents to ensure they’re communicating.

“Whether that’s distance learning, whether it’s meal delivery and meal access, we’re gonna be here for our families,” Kelly Avants, the Clovis Unified chief communication officer said.

Districts across the county will continue to serve those meals. Those locations are on each district’s website or you can click here.

