Exeter Unified School District closing schools amid COVID-19 spread

EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Exeter Unified School District will close its schools in response to COVID-19 spread.

The district says the closure will begin on Wednesday, March 18 through Tuesday, April 14.

No class, practices, sports, or extracurricular activities will be open, according to the district.

School Officials say you can find more updates on the Exeter Unified School District website.

