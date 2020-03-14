Exeter Unified School District closing schools amid COVID-19 spread

School Closures

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Exeter Unified School District will close its schools in response to COVID-19 spread.

The district says the closure will begin on Wednesday, March 18 through Tuesday, April 14.

No class, practices, sports, or extracurricular activities will be open, according to the district.

School Officials say you can find more updates on the Exeter Unified School District website.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know