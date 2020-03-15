Coalinga-Huron Unified closing schools for 12 days amid coronavirus concerns

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Coalinga-Huron Unified School District is closing schools for 12 days starting Thursday, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district said the closures would be in place from Thursday, March 19 until April 14.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The district’s board of trustees decided to temporarily close the schools Friday in order to “protect our children and families during this national emergency,” said Lori L. Villanueva, Superintendent for CHUSD.

Classes will be in session on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week as teachers prepare to provide support materials to students before they leave on Wednesday.

Villanueva said the district will provide bagged breakfast and lunch to children. Details will be sent home on Wednesday.

The district said the closures, leading into spring break, are meant to provide the social distancing that health and government officials have called for in an effort to halt the progression of COVID-19.

Local COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.