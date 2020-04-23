Clovis Unified School District to extend school closure

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Unified School District has decided to extend their school closure until May 22.

In a meeting on Wednesday night, school board members say distance learning will continue throughout that time in order to keep students safe.

While they continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation, Clovis Unified’s board members say they are not ending the school year just yet.

