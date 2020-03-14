Clovis Unified closing schools for 28 days due to coronavirus concerns

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Unified schools will close for 28 days amid concern due to the spread of coronavirus.

Schools will be closed from Monday until Apr. 13, although officials are due to meet next week to discuss how to protect the continuity of instruction.

“We are confident of the steps we’ve taken thus far”, said Superintendent Dr. Eimear O’Farrell.

The announcement Friday follows similar announcements by multiple other school districts across the Central Valley.

