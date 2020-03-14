Clovis Unified closing schools due to coronavirus concerns

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – Clovis Unified schools will close for 28 days amid concern due to the spread of coronavirus.

Schools will be closed from Monday until Apr. 13, although officials are due to meet next week to discuss how to protect the continuity of instruction.

“While we don’t have any evidence of community-spread in Fresno county, the concerns of our parents and our staff don’t stop at the school district boundaries,” said Superintendent Dr. Eimear O’Farrell. “It’s wise at this point we feel to temporarily close our school district to allow time for public health officials to report on the threat of long term risk to the community.”

The announcement Friday follows similar announcements by multiple other school districts across the Central Valley.

Some are happy with the district’s decision, saying it should have happened even sooner.

“I think we should have done this when everybody else was doing it, you know? I agree. We should do it, and we did it, and we’re not going back until a month, and that’s even better. I can keep my grandchild at the house,” said Clovis resident Sanjuana Morris.

Others believe the move is excessive and may put a burden on some working parents.

“They pay babysitters to take care of their kids, and now with babysitters probably not wanting to babysit, that puts a big pressure on the parents because how are they going to take care of their kids? They have to go to work,” said Sanger resident David Rangel.

District officials will meet Monday to discuss how to keep students learning during the time off, whether that means online classes or independent study, which could start as early as next Wednesday.

