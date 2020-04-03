Central Unified classrooms closed for the rest of the school year

Breaking News
NAS Lemoore service member diagnosed with COVID-19

Central Unified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Central Unified’s Board of Trustees has voted to keep school campuses closed until the end of the school year, according to the school district.

The move Thursday means online distance learning will remain in place until June. The district says the decision was made in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“With local and state orders to shelter-in-place and with the awareness that social distancing helps prevent the spread of the virus, we’re confident that this is the best course of action at this time for our district – students, staff and community alike,” said Board President Yesenia Carrillo.

While facilities remain closed, Central Unified School District says learning will continue and meals will be distributed to students. Details can be found clicking here.

