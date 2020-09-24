‘Role model’ Fresno State President Joseph Castro appointed CSU Chancellor

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno State President, Dr. Joseph Castro is moving up and moving on.

The CSU Board of Trustees appointed Castro the eight Chancellor of the California State University System. The position means he will oversee the 23-campus university system.

“But I promise you, as chancellor, I’m going to visit campuses as often as possible,” said Castro.

Director of Organizational Excellence at Fresno State Kathleen Scott said, since the beginning, Castro cared about his student’s success.

“I remember it was January of his first year as president. And he introduces this saying, that has become a part of our campus. What does it mean to be bold became the question all across campus,” said Scott.

Scott has worked closely with Castro and his wife during his seven years as president. Scott said they would work on numerous initiatives that focused on representation, diversity, and engagement.

Catherine Ybarra graduated from Fresno State in 2016. Before ever meeting Castro in person, she said they exchanged tweets back and forth about Fresno State.

Ybarra said that when they got the chance to meet in person, Castro remembered her.

“Coming from a Hispanic background I think that’s one of the great things that helped us, the Hispanic community, open up more. It kind of gave that role model figure,” said Ybarra.

Since she is also Mexican American, Ybarra said having her university president understand where she came from really made a difference.

“Students have said they wanted a relationship with their chancellor, so I want to do that as well and get to know them across the state,” said Castro.

One of the tasks Castro will be undertaking in the new year is helping choose his replacement, the new president of Fresno State.

“He is going to represent the Valley, we know that, but he will also represent the state of California and all of the students that we serve,” said Scott.

Castro is the first Mexican American to be appointed to the position of CSU Chancellor. His first day is Jan. 4th 2021.

