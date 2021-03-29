Revised guidelines mean more students on campus at Clovis Unified

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Unified is on track to bring more students back to campus – for at least four days a week.

According to district officials Monday, the California Department of Public Health changed several guidelines for schools, including a recommendation of only three feet (down from six feet) of physical distancing inside classrooms. The move allows for more students to be present on campus at the same time.

Starting in mid-April, middle and high school students can return to campus for at least four days a week. Distance learning will continue for students on Mondays.

