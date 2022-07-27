FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The new name of Central Unified’s James K. Polk Elementary was officially revealed on Wednesday.

District officials say it will be known as Central Elementary. The decision was made following a vote on Monday.

The complete transition from James. K. Polk Elementary to Central Elementary is expected to take 12 months. Incremental changes are already underway.

“We are very thankful for the community’s involvement throughout this process and are looking forward to welcoming the Central Pioneers on Wednesday, August 10th, to the 2022-2023 school year,” Central Unified Superintendent Ketti Davis.

The school’s current Pioneer mascot will remain in place.