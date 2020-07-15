‘Responsible choices’ needed when considering on-site learning at Fresno Unified, says superintendent

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The question of when students will return to in-person tuition is getting nationwide traction.

Dr. Rais Vohra with Fresno County Department of Public Health says they have had conferences with school districts daily to provide meaningful updates for them to adequately make a decision.

Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson has also spoken with school district officials who decided to stick with distance learning for the start of the coming school year.

“So other major urban districts across the state like Los Angeles, San Diego, Long Beach, Santa Ana have all decided to do distance learning so we are contemplating that for Fresno,” said Nelson.

Fresno Unified services approximately 74,000 students, making it the third-largest school district in the state.

“We need to make responsible choices with collaboration from the health leaders in the city to make sure we are not a contributing factor for example hospitals getting swamped and not being able to meet their obligations,” said Nelson.

Nelson says he plans to provide a definitive answer regards on-site learning by Friday.

“We all want kids back in school, there is no doubt,” said Dr. Vohra. “We just have to do it safely and we have to control the community spread.”

Fresno County’s current COVID-19 statistics show an upward trend of positive COVID-19 tests. Instead of flattening the curve, Vohra says Fresno County is continuing the spike.

Meanwhile, the long-term effect of contracting COVID-19 is still unknown.

“[Valley] Children’s Hospital is telling us about hospitalized kids because of COVID and you really have to take that into account,” said Vohra.

