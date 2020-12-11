Reedley College graduates its first pilots

REEDLEY, California (KSEE) – Reedley College is graduating its first class of pilots from its new Aviation and Flight Science Program.

The five graduates started the 6-semester program in 2018. The associate degree in flight science readies the graduates to enter the aviation industry as a commercial airline pilot or flight instructor.

Reedley College is already home to a world-class aviation maintenance technology program and the school has been steadily building on this success by expanding the types of aircraft training available.

“There’s nothing that compares to having a classroom where there’s a helicopter that just casually lands beside you,” said graduate Lorenzo Rios

“My dad said ‘find a career where you don’t feel you work a day in your life.’ I can safely say that I found that and it’s thanks to the Reedley College program.”

Enrollment information is available at reedleycollege.edu.