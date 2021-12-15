Record-breaking canned food drive held at this Madera elementary school

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A canned food drive at a Madera elementary school has broken the school district’s record, according to a Madera Unified announcement Wednesday.

Pershing Elementary organized a three-week-long school-wide canned food drive, for both students and staff to contribute to. Over 4,100 cans were collected – the district says that was the largest amount ever collected by Madera Unified.

“It just shows what great students we have. Our future looks bright because we have such caring students that care about our community and I can only imagine what they are going to do in the future,” said Vice Principal Christina Riche.

