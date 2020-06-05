‘Racially inappropriate social media posts’ prompts a warning from Clovis Unified to its students

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Unified sent out a warning to its students Thursday, following what was described as “racially inappropriate social media posts shared among young people in our community.”

The message from the school district did not specify what was in the posts.

The advice, signed by Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell, asks students to think about what they might want before pressing send.

“It can all be lost because of a hateful, violent, sexual or illegal post, text or comment. We want better for you than school consequences or criminal charges. In a time when you are seeing a lot of anger and hurt played out in the world around you, be smart on social media and show compassion toward others. Remember, one time can change your life forever.” Dr. Eimear O’Farrell

