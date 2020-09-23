Principal at Fresno’s Sunnyside High School loses battle with cancer

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story provided the wrong date of death.

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) – Fresno Unified School District’s superintendent announced on social media that one of the districts’ own has died from cancer.

Sunnyside High School Principal Tim Liles passed away Tuesday, according to a post on Facebook by district Superintendent Bob Nelson.

Nelson said Liles had been fighting a private battle with cancer, describing him as the ultimate cheerleader for students and staff.

