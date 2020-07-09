KSEE24 RESCAN /
Preschools opening back up despite the pandemic

Education

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Preschools across the Valley are opening their doors to children despite the pandemic.

One of them is the VDA Inc. Preschool program.

The Fresno school has many safety protocols in place for employees, parents, and the children themselves.

“We were able to change our environment, change our capacity as far as ratios in the classroom, so we do have smaller groups we work one teacher with eight kids at all times,” Hanadi Rousan, VDA Inc. program director.

Each day, parents drop off and pick their children outside. Health checks are done daily. Temperatures are taken before entering the building, and staff members must wear a mask and gloves at all times.

“The staff called me and asked if I wanted to bring the twins back and what their procedures were going to be. I felt completely safe with bringing them back to school,” said parent Maria Ford.

Maria added that she works in the mornings and had no other option of where to leave her kids.

She also said she felt like her children were losing out on the daily learning that preschool provides.

“Our kids need it,” Maria said. “It’s going to be very hard if they didn’t come back for them to start at kinder with no refreshment, no studying, no writing their name as much.”

The preschool is now enrolling.

