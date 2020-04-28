Porterville students make protective equipment for local healthcare staff

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Students and teachers in Porterville have made protective equipment for staff at local hospitals – and more is on the way.

Harmony Magnet Academy students, with help from high school teachers from Monache High School and Porterville High School, used 3D printers at home to make reusable face shield masks and head straps.

  • dav

Over 100 surgical masks and straps have already been delivered to Sierra View Medical Center, as well as 1,050 uni-masks and 50 face mask hooks to Family HealthCare Network. A total of over 1,500 uni-masks will be delivered to Sierra View Medical Center this week.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know