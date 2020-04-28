Porterville students make protective equipment for local healthcare staff

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Students and teachers in Porterville have made protective equipment for staff at local hospitals – and more is on the way.

Harmony Magnet Academy students, with help from high school teachers from Monache High School and Porterville High School, used 3D printers at home to make reusable face shield masks and head straps.

Over 100 surgical masks and straps have already been delivered to Sierra View Medical Center, as well as 1,050 uni-masks and 50 face mask hooks to Family HealthCare Network. A total of over 1,500 uni-masks will be delivered to Sierra View Medical Center this week.

